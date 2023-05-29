The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 29

good morning!

For those of you who already miss football, I’ve got good news for you. The EFL League One playoff final is today! Barnslet vs Sheffield Wednesday. The best way to spend a federal holiday.

——

But in more important news, the Spurs season is finally over.

I still have a hard time pinning Tottenham’s path from a promising 4-1 win versus Southampton to a conciliatory 4-1 win at Leeds, but here we are.

There will be no European football next season - for that your HIC is grateful, as the squad is in desperate need of trimming (like your HIC’s hair before he got it cut on Saturday).

Besides, I think domestic-only competition would give the new manager a good year to instill their philosophy into the club, which is desperately needed.

More of fitzie’s quick parting thoughts on the end of the season:

Seems like we’re now at a real moment of leadership change. Hugo Lloris is certainly gone. Harry Kane’s future is uncertain. Who will step up in at least one of their places?

Ryan Mason was bang on in his assessment on the club the last couple of years. Three managers, three different playing styles. It’s impossible to compete under those circumstances.

Speaking of Mason, I think there’ll be a good Championship project for him soon. Cardiff, Huddersfield and Southampton are all currently without managers. Leeds will probably be in search of a new one too. Of those four, I’d say Soton is the best opportunity for him. Stay away from Watford.

This was a horrible year for Heung-Min Son, and I’m glad for him it’s over. I’ll consider it just a blip for now.

Happy to see the youngsters get a chance. The pipeline from youth to senior squads was demolished under Antonio Conte, but hopefully it’s starting to get refurbished.

Yves Bissouma looks very promising. His first year at Spurs seems like a waste, and under Conte it certainly was. Him and Bentancur in the midfield next season hopefully will be a sight to see.

A long, long offseason awaits and I’m not looking forward to obsessively checking my feeds for the latest managerial/DOF/transfer rumours.

There’s much more to be said about this season, and I’m sure you all have your varied thoughts on it. Can’t wait to read about them.

Fitzie’s track of the day: It’s Always You, by Chet Baker

