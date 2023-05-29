Chelsea confirm Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach

Dad went the corner store for some smokes, but never came home and now he’s got a rich family a few blocks south. As expected, with the conclusion of the Premier League season yesterday Chelsea have formally announced former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as its new head coach.

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023

I know that this appointment has, to put it mildly, divided Spurs fans. Some supporters aren’t too bothered by this, especially since Tottenham decided to pass over bringing Poch “home” this summer. What’s he supposed to do, it was one of the best jobs available! But there’s also a significant percentage of the Spurs fanbase that’s simultaneously furious with Tottenham for not even trying to bring Pochettino back to North London and also with Pochettino for taking a job that is one of Spurs’ biggest league rivals.

I dunno. You’re free to feel whatever you want to feel about this, all opinions are valid. What I will say is that Poch has a pretty huge job ahead of him not only paring down that bloated and aging Chelsea squad but trying to get a tune out of “Trader” Todd Boehly’s recent long-term acquisitions. I don’t think Poch turning Chelsea around immediately is as forgone a conclusion as everyone else seems to think it is.

But goddammit, even after the way things ended I do kinda miss that amiable, lemon-loving, energia universal-believing man. This sucks.