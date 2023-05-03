The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, May 3

good morning everyone! After a brief delay, here is a look at May —

It felt like ages ago when Spurs scored four unanswered goals to defeat Southampton at the start of the season.

The goal-scorers? Ryan Sessegnon (remember him?), Eric Dier, Dejan Kulusevski and an own goal from Southampton.

The manager? Antonio Conte.

We’re now in the final month of the season and the men’s squad is in a fight to secure European football (any kind of European football) next season. There are no straightforward matches this month with clashes against Villa, Palace and a Leeds squad battling for survival and a Brentford squad still capable of the strong result.

Will Ryan Mason do enough to at least earn him a minor consideration for a full-time head coaching position at Tottenham? I still find it unlikely unless Spurs win their next four matches in convincing fashion.

Here’s the Tottenham men’s schedule: Crystal Palace (6 May), at Villa (13 May), Brentford (20 May), at Leeds (28 May).

Tottenham Hotspur Women:

Meanwhile, the club’s women’s team is struggling to remain in the WSL after a dismal season that also saw the departure of skipper Rehanne Skinner. Spurs are on an okay run of form comparitively to their nine-game losing streak earlier this season.

They now are on a four-game winless streak (2D, 2L) after the most minor of new-manager bounces.

Three matches remain, and I think Spurs would consider themselves most fortunate to earn four points including a match against Reading that could secure their survival.

Here’s the Tottenham women’s schedule: at Manchester United (7 May), Reading (21 May), at West Ham (27 May)

Fitzie’s track of the day: The Alcott, by The National (featuring Taylor Swift)

