Tottenham to play preseason friendly vs. Roma in Singapore

Tottenham Hotspur’s preseason tour schedule is starting to shape up. Earlier this spring, the club announced that Spurs would be facing off against West Ham in Australia on July 18 in the opening match of their tour to the Asian Pacific. Today, the club announced more details — Spurs will travel to Singapore to play against Roma at the Singapore National Stadium on July 26.

We are delighted to announce that our Men’s First Team will visit Singapore to take on AS Roma on Wednesday 26 July during this summer’s Asia-Pacific Tour 2023. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 3, 2023

Wait... Roma? Didn’t we just do this? This will now be the second straight year that Spurs have played Roma in a preseason friendly. This past summer, Tottenham closed out their preseason preparations under Antonio Conte with a 1-0 loss to Roma, played in swelteringly humid conditions in Haifa, Israel. Now, I guess they had such a good time (???) they’re planning to face Jose Mourinho again?

Huh. OK, I guess. Maybe they had a multi-year contract or something, I dunno.

This is the third time Spurs have traveled to Singapore on an offseason trip to Asia; the last time was in pre-COVID times when Spurs beat Juventus 3-2 in a ridiculous match at the National Stadium, made notable when Harry Kane lobbed former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczęsny from the halfway line for the winner. That was cool.

The club noted that there will be one additional friendly match in a different Asian city yet to be announced. I’m assuming that Roma will close out the tour, and this new match will take place after the West Ham friendly, since there’s a pretty big gap in time between July 19 and July 26, but we’ll find out shortly.

Tottenham return to the United States (and Chicago specifically) when?