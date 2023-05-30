The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, May 30

good morning - your top chef recap will be coming a day later this week.

There’s a party in Luton!

The Hatters capped off a remarkable run up the football pyramid by beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in the EFL Championship playoff final on Sunday.

Who’s not going to love seeing Harry Kane in a Manchester United kit playing at Kenilworth Road next season?

Leading the pack one last time.



Thank you, skip! #COYH pic.twitter.com/UuilKpRTsF — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 29, 2023

Saturday’s playoff final wasn’t the ringing endorsement of the second division this year. These teams looked like two that were playing their 49th league fixture this season. And as the game wore on, they looked less and less likely to score.

Turns out - that rang true (minus one goal ruled off for handball).

Let’s put in a particular round of credit for Rob Edwards who became the first manager in EFL history to get the sack and be promoted in the same season.

For those who don’t know: Watford and Luton Town are hated rivals. That’s got to hurt for Watford fans!

Who knows what next season will bring with Luton in the Premier League. There’s going to be a lot of change in the squad and we don’t even know for sure yet if they’ll be playing at Kenilworth Road.

Still, regardless how it unfolds, it’s going to be a heck of a fun run. And let’s hope they invest that sweet, sweet Premier League television revenue wisely.

