The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, May 5

Let’s take a look at the football pyramid’s third and fourth tiers

Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth - Sky Bet League One - The Valley Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

good morning! your HIC has been quite ill since thursday so do please forgive the scarce links —

You may or may not have noticed, but I did not post an EFL Championship roundup at the end of April. Why? Because there is only one round of fixtures to be played this season.

That round of fixtures was pushed back to Monday because of Charles’ coronation. I would much rather watch Millwall-Blackburn or Preston-Sunderland. Anyways! Stay tuned for a thorough look at the final day of the EFL Championship on MONDAY.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at Leagues 1 and 2 and where the promotion/playoff/relegation races stand with both leagues’ final rounds this weekend.

LEAGUE ONE:

  1. Plymouth (98 Points) - Promoted
  2. Ipswich Town (97 Points) - Promoted
  3. Sheffield Wednesday (93 Points) - Playoffs
  4. Barnsley (86 Points) - Playoffs
  5. Bolton (78 Points) - Playoffs
  6. Derby (76 Points)
  7. Peterborough (74 Points)

...

19. Oxford (47 Points)

20. MK Dons (44 Points)

21. Morecombe (44 Points)

22. Cambridge (43 Points)

23. Accrington Stanley (41 Points)

24. Forest Green 27 Points) - Relegated

LEAGUE TWO:

  1. Leyton Orient (90 Points) - Champions
  2. Stevenage (82 Points) - Promoted
  3. Northampton (80 Points) - Promotion or Playoffs
  4. Stockport County (78 Points) - Promotion or Playoffs
  5. Carlisle (75 Points)
  6. Salford (75 Points)
  7. Bradford City (75 Points)
  8. Mansfield (72 Points)

...

23. Hartlepool (42 Points) - Relegated

24. Rochdale (37 Points) - Relegated

Fitzie’s track of the day: Astrology Poisoning, by Avalon Emerson

And now for your links:

Huddersfield defeat Sheffield United to complete remarkable survival bid; Reading relegation confirmed

