The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, May 5

You may or may not have noticed, but I did not post an EFL Championship roundup at the end of April. Why? Because there is only one round of fixtures to be played this season.
That round of fixtures was pushed back to Monday because of Charles’ coronation. I would much rather watch Millwall-Blackburn or Preston-Sunderland. Anyways! Stay tuned for a thorough look at the final day of the EFL Championship on MONDAY.
In the meantime, let’s take a look at Leagues 1 and 2 and where the promotion/playoff/relegation races stand with both leagues’ final rounds this weekend.
LEAGUE ONE:
- Plymouth (98 Points) - Promoted
- Ipswich Town (97 Points) - Promoted
- Sheffield Wednesday (93 Points) - Playoffs
- Barnsley (86 Points) - Playoffs
- Bolton (78 Points) - Playoffs
- Derby (76 Points)
- Peterborough (74 Points)
...
19. Oxford (47 Points)
20. MK Dons (44 Points)
21. Morecombe (44 Points)
22. Cambridge (43 Points)
23. Accrington Stanley (41 Points)
24. Forest Green 27 Points) - Relegated
LEAGUE TWO:
- Leyton Orient (90 Points) - Champions
- Stevenage (82 Points) - Promoted
- Northampton (80 Points) - Promotion or Playoffs
- Stockport County (78 Points) - Promotion or Playoffs
- Carlisle (75 Points)
- Salford (75 Points)
- Bradford City (75 Points)
- Mansfield (72 Points)
...
23. Hartlepool (42 Points) - Relegated
24. Rochdale (37 Points) - Relegated
