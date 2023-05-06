Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s attempt to hang onto European competition comes down to four sessions. Win them all and Spurs will guarantee themselves at least Europa Conference League, which is vital for maintaining a coefficient. Lose one and Spurs will be in danger of no European football for the first time since 2009-2010.

Ryan Mason has shown some good ideas, especially with adjustments in tactics and subs in the second half, but slow starts have been the bane of this group’s existence for quite some time. Crystal Palace are the quintessential mid-table club now, plenty safe from relegation but can’t really climb the table much higher than one or two places. It’s still a London derby, though, and that means a little extra for bragging rights in London.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 10:00 AM ET, 3:00 PM UK

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

