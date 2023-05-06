Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: Kane goal enough to ground Eagles

With Tottenham Hotspur’s campaign for a spot in the upper echelons of European competition all but over, the only thing really left to push for was a spot in the oft-maligned Conference League and a chance to put smiles back on the faces of the fans. Ryan Mason had definitely brought back some positive vibes since his appointment as interim manager, but had also offered more than just enthusiasm with some interesting tactical tweaks in matches.

In that vein, the lineup named against Crystal Palace would have left some scratching their heads, as Pedro Porro and Ben Davies were both named, plus a surprising return from injury for Emerson Royal. Richarlison came into the side, replacing Dejan Kulusevski, and Eric Dier likely paid the price for some poor performances, dropping out of the starting XI for Clement Lenglet. There was much discussion amongst supporters (and in the masthead chat) as to who may be lining up where, but Mason set the side up in a fluid approach that appeared to maximize both width and vertical compactness.

The majority of the first 45’ saw little beyond half-chances, the first of which came from a Spurs set-piece: Cristian Romero left the crossbar shaking with a flicked-on header as he wasn’t quite able to find the net. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was likewise unable to hit the target, firing over after some nice interplay with Harry Kane found the Dane in space in the box. Michael Olise wriggled free from Clement Lenglet soon after to fashion a chance of his own, but fired it straight at Fraser Forster, as Spurs fans breathed a sigh of relief.

Tottenham were eventually the side to open the scoring in the dying minutes of the first half. Harry Kane sprayed a ball wide to Pedro Porro, who controlled the ball and curled a cross into the penalty area. Kane delayed his run into the box, and the Palace defense totally lost track of the England striker as he snuck in behind Joel Ward to head the ball home and put Spurs into the lead. Kane went clear into second on the all-time Premier League scoring charts, and Spurs went into halftime deserved leaders.

The second half didn’t exactly improve on the quality of the first, as the match descended into a more fractious affair as Palace became more and more frustrated in their attempts to break Spurs down. There were a couple of decent opportunities for either side: Eberechi Eze had a glorious opportunity to even the ledger after Spurs were caught in transition and Hojbjerg came across too narrow in cover; and Son Heung-Min found himself one-on-one with Sam Johnstone after a fantastic long ball from Romero, but was unable to round the Palace goalkeeper.

Palace attempted to build pressure, pushing for an equalizer, but Spurs stood firm and Ryan Mason made a number of substitutions in an attempt to hold the lead, with Deki, Dier, and Arnaut Danjuma all seeing the pitch. Tottenham engaged in some interesting timewasting tactics to run the clock down, and the referee eventually blew the fulltime whistle, with Spurs deserved 1-nil victors.

Reactions