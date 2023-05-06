Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: Community Player Ratings

King Charles III got crowned today, but it was Tottenham Hotspur who had arguably the more impressive result in London today in events that prominently featured Palaces. Spurs got a goal from Harry Kane and then hung on against a well organized Crystal Palace defense to pick up a win AND a clean sheet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The final score was 1-0.

It definitely didn’t have the glitz and glamor of the OTHER prestige event in London today, but in both cases it does feel like everyone involved is breathing a sigh of relief and there’s a sense accomplishment that something significant got done.

It’s time to rate the Tottenham Hotspur players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

