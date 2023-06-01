The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, June 1

good morning!

Today is actually the first day of June. Not yesterday, as I had thought up until Tuesday at 8pm.

There isn’t a whole lot going on right now, to be honest.

The men’s season is over. The women’s season is over. Players are on holiday or international duty and won’t return for a while.

So that leaves us in official “killing time” business. And it leaves your hoddler-in-chief with trying to find something to write about five days a week. Didn’t stop him last year, won’t stop him this year.

The only real date of significance for Tottenham this month is June 14, otherwise known as the day before Dead & Company play at Phillies Stadium in Philadelphia.

June 14 is also the first day of the transfer window! And you can rest assured that with (as of this writing), no DOF or manager, there’s bounds to be plenty of hot gossip surrounding N17.

So there you are. Not a whole lot to do right now. I mean, we’re all just sorta waiting on this whole managerial search to end so we can actually look forward to transfers. So what’s the point of a transfer window opening anyways then?

Wishing you all a happy second day of June.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Crosseyed and Painless, by Talking Heads

