Champions League Final open thread: how to watch Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Weirdly, it’s June 10 and the football season hasn’t ended yet. There’s still one match to go, and that’s the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Now, you’d think that this is Manchester City’s title to lose, and I think it’s pretty clear that City have been the best team in the world all season despite (guffaw, guffaw) not leading the Premier League for most of the campaign. But tournament finals are strange things, and anything can happen in those kinds of games. Besides, the one thing that has eluded Pep Guardiola and City fans is the Champions League title — Pep always seems to somehow Pep things up when the chips are down, and the chips are definitely down today.

We know this is a Tottenham Hotspur blog, but we also know you’re going to be watching this game because it’s the Champions League final. So why not chat about it with your friends here?

This is your open thread. The usual rules apply.

How to Watch

Champions League Final

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

TV: CBS (USA), Univision (USA - Spanish), DAZN (Canada), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: Paramount+ (USA), TUDN.com (USA - Spanish), BTSport.com (UK)