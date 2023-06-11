Ryan Mason expected to stay at Spurs as Postecoglou assistant

Tottenham Hotspur’s most reacent acting head coach Ryan Mason is at a career crossroads, but it sounds like he’s decided on a path. The 31 year old Spurs academy graduate and young coach on the rise was attracting managerial interest from clubs on the continent and several Championship teams this offseason after two relatively successful stints as Tottenham caretaker manager over the past three seasons, but according to Alasdair Gold he is expected to stay on at Spurs as an assistant coach to new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Gold describes a meeting between Postecoglou and Mason where both of them came away interested and impressed with the other. Postecoglou has said on numerous occasions that he enjoys and is motivated by working with young coaches as they often bring new ideas that inspire him to improve. Postecoglou also rarely brings his entire staff with him to a new job — there are reports he’s offered a position to his Celtic no. 2 John Kennedy, but nothing about the rest of his former staff. Meanwhile, Mason likely sees this as another opportunity to apprentice himself to an established manager with a very different tactical system.

I must say I’m a little surprised by Mason’s decision to stay at Spurs, but I can understand the decision to bide his time and continue to learn. Mason’s apprenticeship has been unusual, no question, but he has had the opportunity to watch and learn from two of the biggest names in coaching over the past three years. Say what you will about the managerial tenures of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at Tottenham — they are both extremely well known and respected managers and Mason no doubt learned a great deal from his interactions with both of him.

Postecoglou’s progressive, uncompromising style presents another opportunity to learn and develop, and there’s every chance that it could help Mason become an even more well-rounded manager. Mason is also still young with decades of management ahead of him. Curbing his ambition and taking a patient approach while he learns everything he can shouldn’t hurt him, so when he does become a head coach somewhere he’ll be even more prepared and ready to succeed.

Gold also detailed a transfer meeting between Postecoglou and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Friday that also included several members of Spurs’ recruitment staff and Mason. There’s not a whole lot of new information that’s come out of that reporting — Spurs are 100% looking for a new permanent first choice goalkeeper this summer with David Raya high on the list, but also will target reinforcements in central defense and attacking midfield. There is also a lot of outgoing business to conduct; with a large squad and no European competition next season, Spurs need to slim down and that means a significant number of players will leave this summer.

The transfer window opens this coming Wednesday, June 14, though international transfers both incoming and outgoing will not take effect until July 1. Postecoglou’s official start date is also on July 1.