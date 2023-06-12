The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, June 12

good morning!

Welp. There’s no more football to write about.

Succession, Ted Lasso and Barry are all over.

Tomorrow is the last Top Chef Tuesday.

Which means there is absolutely nothing going on right now.

Of course, of course, I COULD write about other sports. But that doesn’t seem like it’ll get me very far with the Golden Knights and Nuggets on the verge of winning their respective leagues.

Nor do I think that this is a baseball crowd, as much as I’d like to make this a Shohei Ohtani blog.

“Sho-time at Cartilage Free” does have a nice ring to it.

This time last year I passed the days by compiling Heung Min Son’s greatest goals to celebrate his Golden Boot. Hey! Maybe I’ll spend the next 10 weeks counting down Harry Kane’s top 30 goals from this season?

But that’s not going to keep the television on, is it?

The good news is we have another Always Sunny season now. So there’s something.

Anyways - what the heck are you lot doing to pass the time? Accepting any and all recommendations.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Head Over Heels, by Tears for Fears

And now for your links:

Charlie Eccleshare ($$) on which players may best fit Ange Postecoglou’s playing style

Fans accuse Uefa of treating them like ‘cattle’ at Champions League final

Aston Villa agree deal to sign Youri Tielemans

Can the Houston Astros realistically pursue Shohei Ohtani?