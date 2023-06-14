The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, June 14

good morning!

Last week I asked you all to help me decide who the newest star of Sho-time at Carty Free The Hoddle of Coffee. Today, we have the answer!

It seemed a close one between Hugo Lloris and Emerson Royal, but it was the Brazilian who won over the soon-to-be-departed Tottenham captain. Though we’ll always love Hugo.

So here’s the deal, kiddos.

Starting today Emerson will be our featured picture in the hoddle of coffee. Every single hoddle until Spurs sign a player.

NB: Making loans permanent (Kulusevski, Lenglet) do not count! So don’t try anything fresh.

There’s already some buzz around a potential Lloris replacement. Could David Raya be the mean to end Emerson Royal’s run as the hoddle hero?

Stay tuned.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Let The Sun Come In, by The Pretenders

