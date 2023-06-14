Rejoice! The summer transfer window is open!

Good news, everyone! At the time of this article’s posting is evening here in America, but early Wednesday morning in the United Kingdom. That means the summer 2023 transfer window has officially opened!

What does this mean for you? Well, for starters you should expect an even more breathless coverage about Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumors, both incoming and outgoing. Oh, you say Spurs don’t have a Director of Football and their new head coach doesn’t even start until July 1? Doesn’t matter. Transfer rumors are the currency of the summer and it gets spent like drunken sailors.

And we’ll cover them here. Of course we will! The summer window is a blast, because everything is hope and promise and infinite possibilities. There are going to be all sorts of names tossed around as linked to Spurs — I’ve been tracking them, and my woefully incomplete list is up to 48 names without me really even trying that hard.

The best part is that we don’t even really know who Spurs are interested in or not! Ange Postecoglou coming in, along with what looks like a comprehensive backroom restructuring at the club, means that we have no clue what kind of player will be on Spurs’ shortlist, or if that list will change once the important players actually start work!

That’s part of the fun. So join us! The window is open, and I’m already laughing maniacally! Oh god is it going to be like this until August? You bet it will! Hahahahaha! It’s fine! I’m fine! Everything’s fine!