David Raya agrees personal terms with Tottenham

We’re barely 12 hours into the summer transfer window and we’re already getting positive Tottenham Hotspur news. What is this sorcery?! This one concerns Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, whom Spurs have identified as their primary target to replace Hugo Lloris in goal next season — according to Fabrizio Romano, Raya has now agreed personal terms with Spurs and all that’s left is to negotiate the transfer fee with Brentford.

David Raya has accepted all details of Tottenham contract proposal, personal terms are agreed as reported on Sunday ⚪️ #THFC



Conversation ongoing between clubs to reduce £40m asking price. Spurs, on it. Chelsea didn’t meet his agent 2 weeks ago despite reports. pic.twitter.com/f6pHBD6Elb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023

So this is going pretty much exactly as I had envisioned it — both clubs know Raya wants to leave, personal terms have been agreed, and the teams just need to negotiate Brentford’s (admittedly ridiculous) £40m asking price. I’m not worried. Will Spurs probably end up paying more than they initially wanted to for Raya? Probably. But Brentford will also almost certainly come down from their initial ask, because that’s how negotiations work.

Both clubs want this deal to happen, so it will happen. And since we’ve reached the point on Transfer Window Day 1 where the player has agreed to come to Spurs, I figure it probably won’t take much longer before the club comes to some sort of compromise on the fee so they can both move on to other deals. And Spurs have a LOT of deals to make.