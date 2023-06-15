The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, June 15

good morning!

Today’s hoddle is a lesson in the perils of pre-writing. That is: writing about an event that has not yet happened.

As it has happened, your hoddler-in-chief will NOT be driving up to Philadelphia today as earlier planned because it costs wayyyyyy too much money. So he’ll be streaming it tonight instead. Anyways enjoy the rest of the hoddle.

Some of you Deadheads may already know this, but Dead & Company are currently in the middle of their final tour as a group. We don’t know yet what comes next, but we do know they have been putting on a heck of a show ever since they began at Cornell.

And while your HIC resolved to see at least a couple of shows, the Ticketmaster fiasco means that he has to travel outside the state of Virginia to do it!

And so instead of a 45 minute drive to Jiffy Lube Live, fitzie will be taking the three-hour drive up to Philadelphia for the night which will still be much cheaper than a lawn seat at the first location.

JK: Fitzie will actually be streaming tonight’s show from his cozy couch in Arlington, Virginia! He still intends on going to both shows at Citi Field next year.

This is going to be my third Dead and Co show. Like the other two, there are some songs I’d love to hear live:

^^ LOL Fitzie.

Here are songs fitzie DOESN’T want the group to play tonight so he gets them for later.

Looks Like Rain: The group doesn’t play this one so much, but there’s always a chance! It’s become one of my favourite Dead songs this year. SON OF A GUN THEY PLAYED THIS AT CINCINATTI ON TUESDAY! Dammit. This means it’s unlikely your HIC will get it at Citi.

All Along the Watchtower: This feels like a real treat whenever D&C play it. I’ve only never had the pleasure. Seems like a Bobby Weir song to me. Please please PLEASE wait until New York City.

Not Fade Away: I’ve heard this one before at Saratoga Springs in 2021, but would love to listen again.

Smokestack Lightnin’: Ahhh! I might’ve missed my chance on this one. D&C rarely play it and they just performed it at Wrigley. Not looking good.

Eyes of the World: I’ve heard D&C jam out to this a couple times this tour. Who wouldn’t love an Eyes at Citizens Bank Park? ALSO - who wouldn’t love this at Citi Field ?????

This is only a small, small selection of songs I’d love to NOT hear. I’m only not a big fan of Alabama Getaway, so would be happy to skip that if they played that 21 times in a row tonight. Anything else though and I’m all in, especially if it’s but please don’t do a Brokedown Palace encore.

Fitzie will NOT report back next week because he’s only streaming this show. BUT he will be driving up to New York for D&C at Citi.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Gloria, by The Grateful Dead

And now for your links:

