Tottenham to open 2023-24 Premier League season away to Brentford

The 2023-24 Premier League schedule was formally released this morning, and Tottenham Hotspur will open their campaign under Ange Postecoglu with a trip down the road to Brentford on August 13, 2023.

That’s perhaps one of the least interesting things about Spurs’ league schedule next season, which opens the campaign with a run against red teams and closes with a fairly brutal run-in.

Here’s the full schedule.

Our #PL fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign have landed pic.twitter.com/7IIDtVTFXm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 15, 2023

A couple of takeaways from this new schedule:

Tottenham will play against red(dish) teams for literally the first two months of the season, playing Brentford (A), United (H), Bournemouth (A), Burnley (A), Sheffield United (H), Arsenal (A), Liverpool (H). This isn’t some vast conspiracy or anything, I just find it kind of funny that the only two red(dish) teams we don’t play in that stretch are the other two claret and blue teams (Villa and West Ham). Never red(dish).

Interesting that Spurs play Arsenal and Liverpool back to back in both halves of the season.

The December fixtures seem actually reasonable, inasmuch as the holiday stretch is ever reasonable. Forest (A), Everton (H), Brighton (A), Bournemouth (H) doesn’t seem too nasty when the games are coming thick and fast.

Spurs have a brutal run-in though. Starting in mid-April, Spurs have a stretch that includes Newcastle (A), City (H), Arsenal (H), and Liverpool (A) before ending the season with Burnley (H) and Sheffield United (A). Hopefully we have the league wrapped up by then (choose hope).

Circle November 4 on your calendar — Mauricio Pochettino’s return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium... as manager of Chelsea.

What else did you notice from the schedule release?