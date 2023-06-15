Report: Leicester assistant Chris Davies to join Tottenham under Postecoglou

We don’t yet have a clear picture of what Ange Postecoglou’s coaching team will look like, but as of today it appears Big Ange has at least two on his staff. Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath tweeted today that former Leicester assistant head coach Chris Davies is set to join Postecoglou’s staff.

Chris Davies to be part of backroom staff at #Spurs despite interest from Swansea to be their manager



Davies is a long time assistant to Brendan Rodgers, and was on his staff at Swansea City, Liverpool, Celtic, and Leicester. It sounds like he had options — as McGrath references, he apparently was receiving interest from Swansea to become their next head coach in the Championship, and I have to assume he could’ve also followed Rodgers to wherever he lands next (which appears to be back to Celtic).

I don’t know much about Davies, but his Wikipedia page stats that under Rodgers his primary focus was on tactics and opposition analysis. At 38, he’s a youngish manager and apparently is highly regarded.

If confirmed, Davies would join Ryan Mason on Postecoglou’s staff. We don’t yet know the status of set piece coach Gianni Vio, but since he hasn’t been announced as leaving we can assume he’s, at least for now, still at Tottenham as well. It was reported Postecoglou was also working on securing the release of his Celtic assistants John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan, though Celtic would like to keep ahold of both.