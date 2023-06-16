The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, June 16

good morning!

I only have a short hoddle for you all this morning, as your hoddler-in-chief is getting prepared to move to Washington.

That’s right - your hoddler-in-chief this whole time has actually been living in Arlington. Hope not too many of you were fooled.

What I’m most looking forward to is moving heavy boxes and furniture in the heat. I remember enjoying it last year. Should be a blast again. Hey, at least I’m not driving from Connecticut this time.

So it’s going to be a busy weekend for fitzie, who’s moving in on Saturday. The question is: Will he unpack in time?

You see, fitzie will be driving up to New York on Monday (but that’s for a future hoddle out there). Two days to unpack a one-bed apartment? Can it be done?

Ya Gotta Beleive.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Got Caught in Amsterdam, by Arc De Soleil

And now for your links:

The crucial decisions facing Ange Postecoglou this summer

Burnley FC update crest as they return to Premier League

Everton fans urge owner to remove club chairman

The Athletic ($$) asks which PL team has the toughest start to the season