Report: Davinson Sanchez wants to leave Tottenham, Premier League

Well, this is probably about the least surprising Tottenham Hotspur transfer news you’ll read this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Davinson Sanchez would like to leave Spurs for another opportunity, and would even like a fresh start outside of the Premier League.

Sanchez is heading into the final year of his initial six year contract which he signed from Ajax in the summer of 2018. He’s had a pretty rough time of it after being one of Mauricio Pochettino’s signature defensive signings, and while Spurs fans are pretty much universally done with him, it sure seems like he’s also pretty done with Spurs. He’s had some shocking performances, and considering Ange Postecoglou’s preference to have strong ball-playing CBs in his back line, it’s hard to really see where he fits.

I don’t blame Davi for wanting a fresh start, especially after being pilloried for so long by Spurs fans. I also understand him wanting to leave England entirely — I can certainly see a situation where he’d land somewhere in Italy and find his feet in a different, slower league.

I don’t know if Spurs will sell him or if they’ll just tear up his contract and allow him to leave. Both seem pretty possible at this point, and regardless it does look like he will be one of the first Spurs players — but certainly not the last — out the door.