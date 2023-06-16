Report: Tottenham and Barcelona in discussions over Clement Lenglet, Gio Lo Celso

Remember that time a million years ago and also yesterday when Tottenham publicly announced that Clement Lenglet was leaving the club at the conclusion of his loan? That sure was a thing that happened, but apparently it doesn’t mean that he won’t still be a Spurs player next season. There are reports in the Spanish media (and also Fabrizio Romano) who claim that Spurs are in talks with Barcelona over a potential permanent transfer.

Huh. Here’s Toni Juanmartí with the news.

Reunión próximos días Barça-Tot’ham por Lenglet. Los aprietan; saben de la necesidad del FCB. También el jugador, que no quiere salir perdiendo a nivel .



En el Barça darían por bueno todo lo que supere los 10-12M.



Clement y Spurs, contentos el uno con el otro. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 16, 2023

Basically the gist is that, after making 35 appearances for Spurs this past season, Tottenham are strongly considering making a bid for him, and that Barca would take as little as €10-12m for him. It seems I was incorrect in my assertion yesterday that Lenglet’s loan had a purchase option — it was apparently a straight loan, and I guess that explains Tottenham’s official posting that the player was returning to Barca.

Romano, meanwhile, agrees with Juanmartí that the clubs are in talks over Lenglet, but says Clement is one of a few options they’re looking at and nothing has been decided.

Tottenham and Barça will discuss again in the next days. Clement Lenglet will be discussed. ⚪️ #THFC



Understand Spurs have 2 more names in the list for left footed CB — but Lenglet remains among options.



Barça [especially Xavi] also appreciate Gio Lo Celso, as @ffpolo reported. pic.twitter.com/E0C5szURrX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023

Lenglet didn’t exactly set the world on fire during his appearances, but he was stable enough as a LCB in a back three. He’s pretty good with the ball at his feet so I can squint and make an argument that he could be decent in an Ange Postecoglou system. Barcelona clearly want to get rid of him, and if the €10-12m price (£8.5-10m) is anything close to correct, that’s a pretty darned good deal for a depth CB with a year of Premier League experience under his belt.

And that bit about Giovani Lo Celso is also interesting, as he’s apparently liked by Barca manager Xavi. I don’t have strong feelings about where Gio goes if he doesn’t get a shot under Ange Postecoglou, but like all outgoing transfers I’d prefer he move somewhere where we don’t have to potentially play against him 2-3 times a season. So Spain? Sure, fine. It doesn’t appear as though much is advanced with Gio at this stage, however, so let’s put that one on ice for now.