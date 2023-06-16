Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg linked with return to Bayern Munich

Today is clearly Tottenham Hotspur Outgoing Transfer Rumor Day (though to be fair we’re going to get a TON of outgoing rumors over the next few weeks). Here’s another one: According to Christian Falk, Spurs’ Danish central midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is now linked with a return to Bayern Munich, where he played from 2013-16, thanks to the work of his agent, Pini Zahavi.

Next Name on the Transfer-List of @FCBayern: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (27) was discussed at the Board. Contract til 2025 at Tottenham @SpursOfficial His Agent is Pini Zahavi #BayernInsider @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 pic.twitter.com/593jbTnNdr — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 16, 2023

So I don’t hate this rumor. The thing is, Tottenham have a lot of central midfielders at the moment, and almost all of them are kind of same-y. General Ho falls into that same category: high work rate try-hards with ok short to medium passing but not a lot of dribbling or creativity. They’re going to have to offload a number of them, if only to make room for what we expect will be a passy, direct, creative midfielder under Ange Postecoglou.

Hojbjerg is better than most of Spurs’ current corps of CMs, which makes him attractive to a lot of clubs looking for a midfielder of his profile, and also quite possibly makes him one of Spurs’ most saleable assets. He’s also got a TON of miles on the legs over the past couple of years since pretty much every Spurs manager has played him every minute they could since he was brought on.

I like Hojbjerg, but not enough to think that he should be untouchable. I’m not certain how well he fits in a Big Ange system, and I think we could get a good price for his sale, especially if it frees up funds for a really good quality creative attacking mid.

There’s not much to this rumor, but it’s not a surprising one. And with Zahavi working the deal, I wouldn’t be surprised if General Ho is sold somewhere this summer, even if it’s not to Bayern.