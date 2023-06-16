Romano: Deki to Spurs deal done, for €5m discount

Editor’s note: Since this article’s posting, numerous outlets have confirmed a deal is now fully in place for Kulusevski’s permanent transfer. It is set to be announced in the next few days.

See? Told you there was nothing to worry about. Fabrizio Romano, who is a very busy man today on the Tottenham Hotspur beat, is now repeating various Italian language reports that say the deal to make Dejan Kulusevski a permanent signing is now very close to being done.

Tottenham are closing in on agreement to sign Dejan Kulusevski on permanent deal from Juventus. €5m discount on the buy option clause. ⚪️ #THFC



Deal expected to be completed soon on €30m fee instead of €35m — terms are already agreed with the player.



Kulu stays. pic.twitter.com/4ydyb4dRWN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2023

It really cost Tottenham absolutely nothing to try and negotiate with Juventus for a slightly lower fee, as they intended to buy him regardless. I don’t know what they gave up in exchange for Juventus knocking €5m off the price (from a reported €35m to €30m) — probably a restructuring of the amortization schedule or something — but whatever it was it was likely worth it for even a small savings. See? Sometimes you can get discounts on goods and services just by asking nicely! #protip

I like Kulusevski. I also like saving money, even though it’s not my money. This all seems perfectly fine and good, making what was already a good deal for Deki even better. I look forward to the official announcement from Spurs saying we’ve signed him in the next week or so.

UPDATE: Deal’s done, according to Gianluca DiMarzio!