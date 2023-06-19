The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, June 19

Happy Juneteenth, Hoddlers! Fitzie is without internet today so I’m picking up the slack. And yes, the Emerson Hoddle Rule still holds!

If you are American and you have the day off today — good for you! It’s a federal holiday now as of last year, so no mail delivery and most government offices are closed. I hope that more businesses adopt this day as a recognized holiday the same way we do Memorial Day and Labor Day.

And if you don’t know about what Juneteenth is (it’s okay, a lot of people didn’t until recently and many still don’t, which is itself a sad reflection of our country’s knowledge and understanding of African-American history, here’s a primer!

Song of the Day: “You Go To My Head” (Modern Jazz Quartet & Paul Desmond, 1971)

Here are your daily news links.

Rumors are heating up about Tottenham’s potential interest in Fulham CB Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Athletic did a fascinating long form deep dive into the World Cup in Qatar, six months after it ended.

Spain won the Nations League after a penalty shootout victory over Croatia on Sunday.

It’s not official-official, but Brendan Rodgers is set to be announced as the new head coach at Celtic, replacing Ange Postecoglou. It’s his second stint in charge of the Bhoys.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves is the latest Premier League footballer to sign a big-money contract to play in Saudi Arabia.