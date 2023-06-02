 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ashleigh Neville’s Leicester banger up for WSL Goal of the Season

 Ash do u work for NASA because you launched a mf rocket

By Abbie Rose
/ new
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Ash Neville’s goal against Leicester won Tottenham Hotspur Women’s goal of the season, and now that same goal is up for the WSL-wide award.

Spurs had a lackluster season, and one of the few bright spots was Ash Neville’s continued brilliance, especially in the fall. If Spurs hadn’t shelled out to sign Beth England halfway through, it’s likely Ash would’ve been up for Spurs’ Player of the Season. Even so, we still love Ash, and we’re hoping she has an even more stunning season next year.

In the meantime, get your votes in for Ash’s stupendous goal! And cross your fingers that the goal that wins isn’t one of the ones against us

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...