Ashleigh Neville’s Leicester banger up for WSL Goal of the Season

Ash Neville’s goal against Leicester won Tottenham Hotspur Women’s goal of the season, and now that same goal is up for the WSL-wide award.

☄️ @AshNev10's goal against Leicester City has been nominated for the @BarclaysWSL Goal of the Season!



Cast your vote here ️ — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 2, 2023

Spurs had a lackluster season, and one of the few bright spots was Ash Neville’s continued brilliance, especially in the fall. If Spurs hadn’t shelled out to sign Beth England halfway through, it’s likely Ash would’ve been up for Spurs’ Player of the Season. Even so, we still love Ash, and we’re hoping she has an even more stunning season next year.

In the meantime, get your votes in for Ash’s stupendous goal! And cross your fingers that the goal that wins isn’t one of the ones against us