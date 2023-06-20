The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, June 20

good morning everyone!

For those wondering, your hoddler-in-chief’s wifi at home is still unoperable. Womp womp. And it won’t get fixed until next week at the earliest! So we’re all having fun here.

But your HIC drove all the up from Washington (not to be confused with Arlington) to Connecticut yesterday to attend at least one Dead & Company show this week. But the D&C are for other hoddles to come.

A few years ago I got a speeding ticket driving from my town in Connecticut to catch D&C at Saratoga Springs. My Google Maps app didn’t alert me to the highway patrolman patrolling the highway.

Ever since then I’ve been using Waze. And this by no means is an endorsement - in fact I find it irritating much of the time (like when it takes me through the heart of DC).

I do like this new Roger Federer edition, though. He’s much more calming and encouraging than the Master Chief one I had earlier. And certainly an upgrade on Paw Patrol.

Anyways, that’s it for today’s hoddle. A short one for you all. Happy Tuesday.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Saturdays, by Broken Bells

And now for your links:

