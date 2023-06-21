The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, June 21

good morning everyone!

Your hoddler-in-chief may or may not be going to night one of Dead and Company tonight at Citi Field! As of this morning he’s still to buy the ticket. The parking costs ($60) are really offputting ... but there’s a good chance I’ll change my mind and go.

And if I should go, well, there’s a whole list of songs I’d like to hear them play. Some I don’t think they’ve ever done before and will never do.

So I’m gonna take a quick look at songs from the Grateful Dead catalogue (that aren’t covers - covers are tomorrow) that I’d like to see D&C perform tonight at Citi Field:

Looks Like Rain :: Man oh man, I’m so upset they played this at Cincinatti the other week. It almost certainly knocks it out of the running for tonight. But there’s rain in the forecast for Thursday, so let’s hope for the best. Brokedown Palace :: The only two D&C shows I’ve seen have had a “Black Muddy River” encore. Let’s change that with an equally sad one. The Other One :: I seem to trend more ‘Bob Weir’ songs when I go through the Dead tunes. This is a great one by him! China-Rider :: Think we’re due for one of these soon. St Stephen :: They don’t do this one that often, either! Let’s hope your HIC gets some good luck tonight. The Greatest Story Ever Told :: Another one of Bob Weir. Casey Jones :: The best song from Working Man’s Blues?

And there are so many more. Will I be disappointed if none of these get played? Heck no.

Just please no Alabama Getaway.

Fitzie’s track of the day: New Potato Caboose, by the Grateful Dead

