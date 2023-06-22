The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, June 22

good morning and welcome to Night Two of Dead & Company!

Yesterday we went over what your hoddler-in-chief would like to hear at night one of D&C playing at Citi Field. Did Fitzie make it? Find out next week!

So today we’ll be only looking at covers of songs! Some of the Dead’s most recognisable tunes in their catalogue are actually covers. Not Fade Away, anyone?

I know some of you out there are pining to see Dead and Company either tonight or later on in their tour, so this list will be spoiler free! As in: Fitzie is putting songs in here that either were or were not recently played:

Smokestack Lightnin’ :: One of my all-time favourite blues songs, and apparently one of Pig Pen’s too back in the day! I know D&C have done this every so often, I imagine with Bob Weir on lead. Maybe they’ll make your HIC’s dreams come true. Werewolves of London :: Speaking of dreams, this would put fitzie in euphoria. You all know I’m a Warren Zevon fanatic. Dear Mr Fantasy -> Hey Jude :: Dead and Co did this a good number of times last tour. This one? Not so much. But hey - you never know! Good Lovin’ :: The studio version of this is one of those rare occurrences where it sounds better than live. I’d still take it, though. Cus you gotta have love! Dancing in the Streets :: Speaking of love, what’s not to love about this one? The Dead played this gem a fair few times but I don’t see it around their setlists that often anymore. All Along the Watchtower :: If you aren’t giving me a Smokestack, Werewolves or Mr Fantasy, at least give me this one! I’m gutted that I missed a Dear Prudence at their show in Virginia. This would make up for it. Or give me another Bob Dylan song like It’s All Over Now Baby Blue or Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Broken Arrow, by the Grateful Dead

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) on why more than 4,000 England fans went to Malta

Portugal football star Jessica Silva says she ‘plays for the kids so they can believe in my path’

Darren Moore leaves Sheffield Wednesday ‘by mutual consent’ after promotion to Championship

Chris Mepham says Wales players are 100% behind manager Robert Page