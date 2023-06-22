Tottenham reach full agreement for Empoli keeper Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of their first new signing of the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that there is now full agreement between Spurs and Empoli for the transfer of 26-year old Italian keeper Guglielmo Vacario. The fee is reportedly just €19m.

Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement completed after official bid sent for the Italian goalkeeper to join Spurs on €19m deal. ⚪️ #THFC



Vicario joins after excellent season at Empoli — he will be in London in the next hours to sign contract until 2028. pic.twitter.com/Q5MznCQmxK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

We’ve said all of this already, but Vicario is being called one of, if not the, best keeper in Serie A by Italian Football Knowers™ and considering I don’t watch Empoli and have only seen highlight videos of his play since yesterday, who am I to argue? I certainly WANT it to be true.

“Venom” (yes, his nickname) is apparently either en route to London or already there to sign paperwork, which means we could get an announcement of his signing yet today, or perhaps early tomorrow.

Spurs have needed a long-term replacement for the outgoing Hugo Lloris for a few seasons. Now they have one. This is an underrated signing — a low cost, high impact deal for an overlooked player. It’s the kind of signing that Brentford and Brighton tend to make and everyone looks back and says “dammit why can’t Spurs do that.” Seems like they have. I really really hope it works.

I’m not going to say the phrase, but you can feel free to do so in the comments.