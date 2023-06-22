 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tottenham reach full agreement for Empoli keeper Vicario

Spurs have found their new starting keeper. Suck it, Brentford.

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
US Sassuolo v Empoli FC - Serie A Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of their first new signing of the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that there is now full agreement between Spurs and Empoli for the transfer of 26-year old Italian keeper Guglielmo Vacario. The fee is reportedly just €19m.

We’ve said all of this already, but Vicario is being called one of, if not the, best keeper in Serie A by Italian Football Knowers™ and considering I don’t watch Empoli and have only seen highlight videos of his play since yesterday, who am I to argue? I certainly WANT it to be true.

“Venom” (yes, his nickname) is apparently either en route to London or already there to sign paperwork, which means we could get an announcement of his signing yet today, or perhaps early tomorrow.

Spurs have needed a long-term replacement for the outgoing Hugo Lloris for a few seasons. Now they have one. This is an underrated signing — a low cost, high impact deal for an overlooked player. It’s the kind of signing that Brentford and Brighton tend to make and everyone looks back and says “dammit why can’t Spurs do that.” Seems like they have. I really really hope it works.

I’m not going to say the phrase, but you can feel free to do so in the comments.

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...