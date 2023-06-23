The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, June 23

good morning eveyone!

It’s a busy week of driving for your well-travelled midatlantic hoddler-in-chief.

After driving upfrom Washington to Connecticut on Monday, from Connecticut to New York on Wednesday and New York down to Philadelphia on Saturday, fitzie will be pretty tired come Monday morning.

Wait, Philadelphia. Fitzie, what for?

One group I have been angling to see for years is The Cure. I love their music and I’ve never seen them live. I don’t even think they tour that often. This is at least their first tour in North America since 2019, maybe?

So, like with Dead and Company, it was impossible to find tickets near Washington (or New York) and so we settled on Philadelphia. Even getting tickets for that venue proved a headache, with my friend snagging them whilst I was in the queue for over an hour.

This will also be the first night I spend in Philadelphia ever. Cannot wait, and will be sure to pay the i-95 my respects.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Lullaby, by The Cure

And now for your links:

