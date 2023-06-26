The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, June 26

good morning everyone!

Apologies for the short hoddle today. Your HIC’s WiFi at home in Washington is still not up and running, so he scheduled this one before leaving for Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

And your hoddler-in-chief is very tired after many hours of driving, two Dead & Co shows and one Cure show.

So tired, in fact, that I think I may need a short break from concerts. Why must X and Jeff Tweedy be performing in Washington this week? Looks like I’ll have to skip both of those.

In the meantime, we’re going to enjoy every Emerson Royale hoddle while we can as it seems there is increased transfer activity from Tottenham Hotspur.

Have a happy Monday, all, and I hope to get you a couple concert reviews this week!

Fitzie’s track of the day: A-Punk, by Vampire Weekend

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s latest video on Tottenham’s transfer activity, Gretar Steinsson’s exit and more

The Athletic ($$) on what Spurs could do in the rest of the transfer window

USA’s Women’s World Cup squad to rely mostly on newcomers ($$)

Long read: Why Argentinian managers are the toast of football