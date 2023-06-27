DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce signing of Guglielmo Vicario

It’s done! Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of 26-year old Italian keeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. The fee for the player who is almost certainly going to step directly into Hugo Lloris’ place as starting keeper for Spurs was a mere €19m. He is signed on a five year deal expiring in June 2028.

If you want to be technical about it (and yes, I’m looking at you) this is Tottenham’s second signing of the summer after they made the loan of Dejan Kulusevski into a permanent deal last week. But this is the first NEW signing of the window, and arguably one of the most important they’ll make all summer.

It’s hard to replace a legend like Hugo Lloris. While his performances trailed off in the past year and a half, Lloris is Tottenham’s club captain, was France’s captain, and should be remembered as one of the greatest keepers in Spurs’ history. Vicario will now have the pleasure of stepping into that role, and those are big shoes to fill.

But the people who watch Italian football are super high on him, as are Tottenham, or they wouldn’t have pivoted to him after walking away from Brentford’s David Raya. He’s been putting up solid numbers for a pretty bad Empoli side the past two seasons, and he looks like a player who can make the transition to Premier League football.

That’s the hope, anyway. We’ll find out when the new season kicks off. What a day, huh?