The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, June 27

good morning everyone!

Anyone in the mood for good news? Your hoddler-in-chief finally has wifi at his new home. That means we’re gonna get some good hoddles this week.

Here’s the less-good news, though: I’ve got another short hoddle in store for you today.

But I do have bad news to share.

First - it’s late. And your HIC is tired. So it means you’re subjected to another short hoddle.

Second - it appears as if a transfer could be announced as soon as this week. Which means our prince, Emerson Royal, will only be featured in the hoddle for a few days more (if that!). Do we want him to feature here more ????

So, facing the potential of Emerson no longer being our hoddle hero, let’s share some of our favourite attributes and/or memories of him.

DERBY DAY DELIGHT #COYS

North London is Ours pic.twitter.com/SZ5apjHGRo — Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) May 12, 2022

I’ll go first: That time he held a freaking smoke bomb during a celebration. You aren’t fully COYS if you aren’t holding a smoke bomb, am I right???

We are all Emerson.

Share your Emerson thoughts here!

Fitzie’s track of the day: This Man He Weeps Tonight, by Dave Davies

And now for your links:

