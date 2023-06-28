Plettenberg: Bayern preparing an improved offer for Harry Kane

Did you think that Tottenham Hotspur “rejecting” an (apparently) non-existent hypothetical bid of €70m from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane meant that this saga was over? Oh, buddy. We’re just getting started.

Two things happened since the last image of Kane falling over was posted on this website: 1) reports indicated that Kane has already agreed personal terms with Bayern, and 2) a tweet from Florian Plettenberg today that says the German giants are preparing a larger bid.

FC Bayern wants to prepare a new and written offer!



➡️ Verbal agreement for days as #Kane said YES. Player made clear: Bayern is his preferred destination abroad.



Bosses aware of the fact that it will be difficult to come to an agreement with @SpursOfficial but Kane is the… pic.twitter.com/Dh0lcbItH4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 27, 2023

So I think it’s safe to assume that Harry wants out, and unlike in 2021 this time he doesn’t need to go golfing with Gary Neville to fabricate leverage. He actually has some, and it’s his expiring contract. Now, we don’t know what this improved bid from Bayern will look like or even if it’s going to materialize formally unlike this last bid which was NOT a formal one. Because of that, I’m reserving judgement on this piece until we see it and know the details.

But this isn’t over, not by a long shot. I don’t know what it’ll take for Daniel Levy to consider selling an unhappy Kane to Germany, but I’m starting to seriously wonder if we’ll find out.

Until then, hold on to your butts.