Tottenham Hotspur to play Shakhtar Donetsk in charity friendly on August 6

Before Tottenham Hotspur kick off the Premier League 2023-24 campaign at Brentford (Aug. 13), the club will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly match on August 6, dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

In a club statement sent out this morning, the match will see all the money raised going to Shakhtar’s charitable foundation.

The Club will make a financial contribution and an additional donation of net proceeds from ticket sales to ‘Shakhtar Social’, which has provided financial support, humanitarian and medical assistance to children and families across Ukraine since the conflict began in February, 2022.

Not only is this a big thing in terms of the humanitarian side, but this also gives Spurs supporters an opportunity to head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and watch the new look team under manager Ange Postecoglou for the first time.

Postecoglou said Shakhtar Donetsk is the perfect test to prepare them for the upcoming season.

“As we all know, this match represents so much more than football – it’s an opportunity for everyone at the Club and our fans to come together in showing support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine during unimaginably difficult times. “It promises to be a special occasion, for me personally, as it will be my first time in front of our home fans, and for the world to once again see how football has the unique ability to unite people in support of good causes.”

Sergey Palkin, CEO of FC Shakhtar Donetsk spoke of how this match can keep the now 18-month war and the struggles of the Ukrainian people front of mind. Palkin is grateful for the opportunity to see the two clubs come together for a match.

“We hope our charity match will attract lots of fans, including Ukrainians who fled to the UK from the war. For us it’s a great opportunity to play against one of the strongest clubs in the UK and to raise funds to support our people.”

For those who aren't able to attend, the match will be live-streamed on SPURSPLAY.