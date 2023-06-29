Introducing your All-Presidential XI

Tottenham Hotspur have a new signing — James Maddison! Not only is he a hugely talented player and a big piece of Ange Postecoglou’s tactical system at Spurs, if you remove one “d” from his name he’s also America’s fourth president.

I’ve made that joke a lot on here already, and because this is Carty Free I took it several steps further. Because if Spurs can have one former president on its team, why not try and field a whole team full of presidents?

I had to expand past just Tottenham and into all of world football for this. I also... let’s just say I was a little loose on the rules here, and I also didn’t include Maddison just because. But isn’t that what articles like this are for? This is supposed to be fun. Let’s have some fun.

Note: Carty Free has a long-standing rule about banning electoral politics discussion in the comments. I know this post slides right up to that line, but I also know this community knows how to differentiate a fun article about presidents’ names from actual political discourse. Let’s talk about presidents sharing names with professional footballers. Let’s not get into the discourse weeds, and yes you DO know what I’m talking about.

The All-Presidential XI

Substitutes

GK: Mick Van Buren

DF: Micah Lincoln Richards, George Taft, Ki-Jana Delano Hoever

MF: Nixon, Lincoln, Jack Harrison, Dwight McNeil, Brennan Johnson

FW: Jackson Martinez, Callum Wilson, Grant Holt, Matty Taylor, Arthur, Dwight Gayle, Brennan Johnson

Special mention: Brazilian futsal star Franklin Roosevelt Buerres

