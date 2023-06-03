 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Football Open Thread

The FA Cup final, the Scottish Cup final, and more (if you want it)

By Dustin George-Miller
Celtic v Aberdeen - Cinch Premiership Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

The Premier League is done and dusted, but the season still, weirdly, lives on. There are two games of potential interest to Tottenham Hotspur fans — today’s FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, and the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness.

The latter match may be of interest to Tottenham Hotspur fans because it features an opportunity to watch what an Ange Postecoglu-coached team plays, considering he seems to be the favorite to take over as Tottenham’s next head coach. The former match may be of interest to you if you’re a sicko.

You can feel free to discuss whatever other games that are on that you want to talk about here as well.

Saturday Football Schedule

FA Cup Final

Manchester City vs. Manchester United
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
TV: Not televised (USA), BBC One, ITV 1 (UK)
Stream: ESPN+

Scottish Cup Final

Celtic vs. Inverness
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
TV: Not televised (USA), BBC One (UK)
Stream: ESPN+

