Saturday Football Open Thread

The Premier League is done and dusted, but the season still, weirdly, lives on. There are two games of potential interest to Tottenham Hotspur fans — today’s FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, and the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness.

The latter match may be of interest to Tottenham Hotspur fans because it features an opportunity to watch what an Ange Postecoglu-coached team plays, considering he seems to be the favorite to take over as Tottenham’s next head coach. The former match may be of interest to you if you’re a sicko.

You can feel free to discuss whatever other games that are on that you want to talk about here as well.

Saturday Football Schedule

FA Cup Final

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

TV: Not televised (USA), BBC One, ITV 1 (UK)

Stream: ESPN+

Scottish Cup Final

Celtic vs. Inverness

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

TV: Not televised (USA), BBC One (UK)

Stream: ESPN+