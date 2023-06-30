The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, June 30

good morning good morning good morning

I don’t like riding bicycles. I had a terrible accident as a youngling. And so call it ironic, but the Tour de France is one of my favourite sporting competitions to follow.

I don’t ride bicycles, I don’t watch any other tours. But I enjoy the Tour de France.

And this year’s tour starts tomorrow!

The Tour de France, for me, has always been the most gruelling sporting competition in the world. I can’t think of any other scenario where athletes are pushed to their absolute limit for three consecutive weeks.

This year’s tour begins in Basque country before making its way north. And I’m a little intrigued that it begins with two moderate mountain stages. No easing in here.

What I’m most interested to see is the rivalry between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard continue to develop. I’m very curious to see if the field will be able to challenge these two.

And of course there’s Mark Cavendish who’s known to have a flair for dramatic finishes.

So let’s make our predictions:

Champion: Tadej Pogacar

2. David Gaudu

3. Jonas Vingegaard

Green Jersey: Wout van Aert

Mountain Champion: Jonas Vingegaard

It’s a good time to be a sports fan these next few weeks. We’ll have the Tour de France and Wimbledon in the mornings, and baseball in the evenings. What isn’t there to love?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Fat Bottomed Girls, by Queen

