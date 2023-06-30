Postecoglou confirms backroom staff, includes Mile Jedinak

One of the best beards in the business is now at Tottenham Hotspur. I don’t know how I missed this story when it was released three days ago, but somehow I did — Ange Postecoglou has finalized his backroom staff at Spurs, and it includes a surprise addition in former Australia defensive midfielder and captain Mile Jedinak.

Jedinak, who had a long career that included stops at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace alongside stints in Turkey and his native Oz, joins his fellow countryman Postecoglou at Spurs. He had previously worked as an academy coach at Villa and also played under Ange with the Australian national team.

I don’t know anything really about Jedinak and his coaching ability, but I do know he’s got some seriously impressive facial hair, and for that reason alone I approve of this appointment. But the fact that he’s played under and knows Postecoglou is probably a point in his favor. At minimum he can give the team some style tips; there are few better beards in football outside of maybe late Pirlo or Davide Moscadelli (Google him).

Jedinak’s beard (along with, presumably, the rest of him) will serve as a Tottenham assistant coach along with Ryan Mason and Matt Wells. Chris Davies will serve as Postecoglou’s top assistant (Senior Assistant Coach), while Spurs academy grad Rob Burch joins as goalkeeping coach. leaving a similar position at Fulham.

The one name that was not mentioned is Gianni Vio, who was the only assistant coach aside from Mason who was retained after the departures of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini. According to Alasdair Gold, the club has not given any update on Vio or his current status, and nobody as of yet is sure what that means. I’m almost of the opinion that Spurs should pay Vio more than they do Ange just due to the importance of the position, but I don’t run the club. For now, we have to assume that Vio is not a part of Postecoglou’s plans until we hear otherwise.

Postecoglou and the rest of his staff officially start tomorrow, July 1. Tottenham’s non-internationals will apparently report for the start of preseason training on Saturday as well.