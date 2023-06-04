Reports: Postecoglu to Tottenham deal to be finalized over next few days

If reports are to be believed — and yeah, I know, we’ve been here before already this spring — Ange Postecoglou, fresh off of winning the domestic treble with Celtic this season, is set to become Tottenham Hotspur’s next head coach. I first saw this story from David Ornstein in The Athletic, but it’s everywhere now including the major English papers and Fabrizio Romano. Spurs are currently in negotiations to appoint the 57-year old Australian and a deal is expected in the next few days.

New round of talks scheduled in the next 24/48h between Tottenham and CAA agency in order to complete the agreement for Ange Postecoglou. ⚪️ #THFC



Contract almost agreed, waiting on the final details to be sorted then it will be sealed. pic.twitter.com/SvByI0TemG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

Postecoglou had been extremely deferential about discussing the open Spurs job in his initial interviews after winning the Scottish Cup yesterday, but it was more of the “I’m just celebrating a cup right now, all the speculation can come later” kind of response rather than a “I’m happy at Celtic and have a contract here” kind of response. If you’re the kind of fan, like I am, that is adept at reading between the lines, then you’ve probably already come to this conclusion.

But it’s nice to have it reported by reliable journalists, too. Ornstein doesn’t say much more than Fabrizio Romano in that tweet embedded above, but it makes sense. All of the smoke coming out of Scotland has suggested that Big Ange was Spurs’ first choice after being dumped, publicly and humiliatingly, by some bald Dutchman (in almost the exact opposite of a storyline from Ted Lasso this season).

Postecoglu has won everywhere he’s managed and has taken moderate but steady steps forward in his managerial career. Tottenham will be his biggest challenge, not just because of the hot mess that Spurs are in right now but because the stakes are higher.

It’s not a done deal quite yet, but start buying up the celebratory Fosters and get ready to hoist the inflatable kangaroo — it looks like Down Under is heading to North London.