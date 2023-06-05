The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, June 5

good morning!

The EFL is done and well dusted. Burnley are the champs, with Sheffield United and Luton Town joining them in the Premier League next season.

So with the season now over, it’s time to look back at fitzie’s preseason predictions!

Fitzie’s automatic promotion picks: Sheffield United and Norwich City

I was correct in my original assessment that only one of three relegated sides would return to the Premier League, but I was mad mad mad wrong about which one it was! And I soon learned how wrong I was when I watched Vincent Kompany’s Burnley within the first ten matches of the season.

I incorrectly believed that Dean Smith, who brought up Villa, could do the same with Norwich. But results went south, Smith was sacked and the Canaries hired David Wagner.

Fitzie’s playoff hopefuls: Burnley, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Luton Town, Millwall and Coventry

Ok ok this wasn’t too bad, I do have to say. Aside from the champions Burnley, all five of my playoff hopefuls really were playoff hopefuls! And it really came down to the final few matches.

Of these, though, West Brom were most disappointing until they hired Carlos Coberan, who will receive more attention next year.

I also picked Luton Town to finish seventh, believing that it’s very hard to return to the playoffs a year after losing in the semifinals. So glad they proved me wrong though.

Fitzie’s wild cards: Stoke City, Hull, Bristol, Preston

I had no idea what to do with either Stoke or Hull. Stoke under Alex Neil were not a good side, and Hull finished comfortably midtable.

Preston City finished where they always do - right around 13th - while Bristol City had a strong run in the second half of the season until the final stretch.

Fitzie’s relegation candidates: Rotherham, Reading, Birmingham, Wigan, Sunderland and Blackpool

My deepest apologies to Sunderland. That’s my bad. I’ve learned from my mistake.

Blackpool were relegated this year, their second in the league, after failing to upgrade their squad. Meanwhile Reading in fact were doomed because of those points deductions. And Rotherham had a very strong season, clinching safety with a match to spare.

What I did not see coming - and I believe others too - was how shocking Queens Park Rangers were. They were top of the league in October, only to lose Michael Beale. This club I think will struggle again next year under Gareth Ainsworth.

Final EFL Championship standings (Fitzie’s predictions in parentheses)

Burnley (6) Sheffield United (1) Luton Town (7) Middlesbrough (4) Coventry (10) Sunderland (19) Blackburn Rovers (15) Millwall (8) WBA (3) Swansea (16) Watford (9) Preston (13) Norwich City (2) Bristol (14) Hull (11) Stoke (5) Birmingham (22) Huddersfield (17) Rotherham (24) QPR (12) Cardiff (18) Reading (23) Blackpool (21) Wigan (20)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Slippers, by Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

Man charged after he allegedly wore shirt with Hillsborough reference at FA Cup Final

River Plate game abandoned after fan falls to his death from stand

Real Madrid confirm Eden Hazard will leave the club