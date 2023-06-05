Postecoglu tells Celtic he wants to leave as Spurs agree two year managerial contract

Boy, the news about Ange Postecoglu potentially becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s next head coach just exploded overnight, didn’t it? I woke up to reports that Postecoglu has already reached personal terms with Spurs on a two year contract, according to multiple reports including the Evening Standard.

In addition, those same reports have suggested that Postecoglou has told Celtic that he wishes to leave the club for the Spurs job. Tottenham are expected to announce Postecoglou as their next head coach this week.

It’s obviously not a done deal and there are those of you among us who will not believe these reports until he’s seen leading the team out for their first preseason match (coincidentally in Australia) this summer. However, these reports detail a level of negotiation that is well, well beyond anything that took place with Arne Slot a few weeks ago. It feels, dare I say it, like this is almost certainly a thing that will happen and we should cease ambulation temporarily.

I’ve been of the opinion that Postecoglou is a good coach, possibly even a great one, but that a lot of his success at Spurs could be contingent on a good director of football and time. Both of those things are in the air at the moment, so I won’t get too excited. However, I am currently workshopping Australia jokes and will happily take suggestions in the comments.

And yes, it’s also okay to get excited. The offseason is a time of expansive potential and infinite possibilities. This is the best time to get way out over your skis. We’re going to win the league.