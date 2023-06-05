Romano: Postecoglu to Tottenham agreed, announcement coming soon

I’ll make this one quick because I’m in the weeds at the day job — according to Fabrizio Romano, Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur have reached full agreement for the Aussie manager of Celtic FC to become Spurs’ next head coach.

Here we go!

Ange Postecoglou will become new Tottenham head coach, here we go! The agreement on two year deal plus option for further season has been reached as revealed in the morning. #THFC



Green light on final clauses, time to seal compensation documents with Celtic — then, official. pic.twitter.com/FMENF41uC3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023

This has moved very fast today, but it’s not altogether surprising. Celtic had Postecoglou on a rolling 12 month contract so there wasn’t much negotiation that needed to happen, and also he clearly wanted the job which makes thigs easier (duh).

There are also reports that Postecoglou is planning on bringing one of his assistants, John Kennedy, along with him to Spurs. That probably also factored in to the negotiations, but nothing that couldn’t be resolved in a straightforward manner. Ask not what your football club can do for you, ask what you can do for your football club.

It sure does seem like we could get an announcement sooner rather than later, though you have to give time for the Tottenham comms and video teams to finish the Bluey parody and get Postecoglou fitted with the leather fedora. So who knows when that will come, but it’s coming soon!

Get excited! Or don’t whatever. But Spurs have a new manager!