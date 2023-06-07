The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, June 7

good morning!

The last time I updated you all on my orchid, Planty, was a couple of months ago. I had just repotted it in its new home. You can read all about it here.

My great fear was that Planty would be unable to cope with its new pot, but it appears as if Planty has turned a new leaf - literally.

While one leaf in fact did not make it, it seems as if in its place a new appendage is growing from the base of the orchid. I had only noticed this last week after giving Planty its weekly watering (15 seconds running tap water).

And what a wonderful discovery this was indeed, for your hoddler-in-chief’s orchid is still going strong. Even with the absence of its beautiful blooms, its five leaves are a vibrant green and a sight to see on the days where I work from home.

The orchid is situated on my bar cart between two windows, one leads to the balcony. I think this dual sunlight is perfect for Planty. It’s been a year, after all, and it is as alive as ever.

There were times when I had questioned whether my orchid was making any sort of progress at all. If this was all for naught. But I tended to it weekly, watering it and spraying it with the orchid mist. And I had to trust that Planty would take it well.

And so I had to step back and let it grow.

Soon your hoddler-in-chief is soon moving into Washington DC (yes, actually Washington this time) in an apartment that faces east. Thus a different kind of sunlight that Planty will be exposed to.

Still I hold out hope, for this is a resilient plant. And soon, I hope soon, new buds will sprout once again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Last Flowers, by Radiohead

