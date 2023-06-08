The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, June 7

good morning!

Lazers. Confetti cannons. Latex balloons. A rainbow arch. Giant inflatable pink robots.

This could only mean one thing.

That’s right! It’s The Flaming Lips - LIVE!

I have to tell you all that I am not too familiar with The Flaming Lips’ music, band members or concerts. But I do love Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Part One. I heard it sometime last year and I’ve since become obsessed with it.

So when The Lips announced they’d be performing at The Anthem in Washington that would include performing that entire album live, I knew I’d be going. And I was hesitant on whether I should buy the album first or not. I ended up not, choosing instead to listen to the album for the first time live.

Fitzie’s track of the day, part one: Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt. 1

And what a bonkers show it was. Absolutely insane in the most amazing ways. I’m still not over how incredible those giant pink inflatable robots looked as they swayed back and forth on the stage.

Wayne Coyne, lead singer, at times felt more showman that frontman. From the onset of the concert he was pushing the crowd further and further. Telling them to scream, hurling balloons on stage, unleashing loads of confetti, wearing a Wonder Woman kimono, singing inside a transparent bubble.

While The National were moody and angsty, The Flaming Lips were buoyant and joyful. These are aesthetics integral to the bands, their music, lyrics and live performances.

But just imagine the shock I felt walking into a Flaming Lips show two days after The National performed.

Coyne remains the last founding member as part of the band, which sometimes worries me when I see “Band Name Here”. It’s really just one guy and a backing band. But this felt different, perhaps because many of these newer members have contributed on albums since joining.

The entire concert was one unlike anything I’ve seen before - like a much happier Pink Floyd. Perhaps it’s time fitzie dives deeper into The Flaming Lips’ discography.

Fitzie’s track of the day, part two: Borderline, by The Flaming Lips

And now for your links:

