The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, June 9

Some of you fine folks on here may remember the days when Tottenham Hotspur went an entire summer without a signing. How frustrating!

So, to help with that collective frustration, the previous hoddler-in-chief came up with the idea of having one player as the hoddle’s image until Tottenham signed someone. It was a good idea, too. How on earth could anyone be upset looking at Heung-min Son.

And I figured to myself, Why not do this again?

Now - I had thought of this with Spurs’ managerial search in mind. But Ange Postecoglou’s announcement ruined those plans. I also considered doing this until Spurs announced a Director of Football (but that could be even longer!).

So I figured, let’s do this until Tottenham announce a signing (Dejan Kulusevski doesn’t count). The hoddle must certainly change pictures one of these days, right? What kind of club would give a new manager no new signings, especially with so many players expected to leave?

The transfer window is a few days away, and so I’ll leave the choice up to you all. I don’t know how to create a poll here. The only criterion is that the person must currently be at Tottenham Hotspur. They can be a player for the men’s or women’s teams, can be an assistant coach or some member of the organisation. It could even be Daniel Levy (the chairman, not the actor) himself!

And if you don’t pick, then I’ll probably have to do the selection myself. And we ALL know who that’s going to be.

I’ll reveal the newest star of the hoddle on 14 June.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Descending To Nowhere, by Rodrigo y Gabriela

