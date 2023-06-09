Officially official: Tottenham introduce Ange Postecoglou as new head coach

Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach last week, but the appointment happened while he was on holiday after winning the treble with Celtic. So we never really got a chance to see Big Ange promotional photos or hear from the man himself.

Until now. Today, Ange is back and he’s been formally unveiled on Spurs’ social media channels. Look, he’s holding a new Spurs shirt! It’s real, it’s actually happened!

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Ange Postecoglou pic.twitter.com/OMXjY9XFhi — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 9, 2023

And here’s the caveat — Postecoglou doesn’t officially (officially-officially) start his new job until July 1 for reasons that weren’t fully explained but probably have something to do with his Celtic contract. That said, the club has already reassured supporters that he’s going to be involved and consulted regarding with all transfer related deals. And in his introductory video posted on the club’s official Twitter account, he’s excited and ready to begin work.

A message from our new Head Coach pic.twitter.com/JjG4pdCEPk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 9, 2023

Look, I know all the reasons why this appointment might not work, and the pitfalls of appointing a manger who is so dogmatic in his methods and who apparently doesn’t believe in a tactical Plan B. We gave Antonio Conte a lot of crap about that during his tenure. The thing is, I just don’t care. I already love Postecoglou and am ready to run through a brick wall for him. I believe the football’s going to be fun and it’s going to be awesome.

In other words, I’ve been hurt before and I’m 100% ready to be hurt again. Choose hope. Let’s go.