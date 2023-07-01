DONE DEAL: Harry Winks finalizes £10m move to Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur has sold its first player of the summer, and it is very unlikely to be its last. The club announced today on its website and social media that it has finalized the expected £10m transfer of Harry Winks to Leicester City.

We have reached agreement with Leicester City for the transfer of Harry Winks.



Wishing you all the best, Winksy! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2023

I feel like I’ve said all I want to say about Winksy in past articles, so I won’t belabor this one. But while I was not a fan of his game, I can respect the fact that he had an 21-year career at the club starting when he was a schoolboy. There aren’t very many players who progress all the way through the Tottenham academy to crack the first team, much less ones who make 128 senior appearances. Winks did that, and it’s commendable.

He’s not a player who’s good enough to make it at a Tottenham Hotspur that wants to play in the Champions League, but he’s definitely a professional footballer who’s talented enough to play in the top flight. Leicester will give him that chance if he can help lead them back to the Premier League. It’s more than a lot of players get.

I wish Winksy best with whatever comes next.