Manor Solomon undergoing medical at Spurs today, signing imminent

Tottenham Hotspur are inches away from announcing their third signing of the summer 2023 transfer window. After a delay last week for undisclosed reasons, 23-year old Israeli winger Manor Solomon is at Hotspur Way undergoing his medical ahead of joining Tottenham on a free transfer. The announcement is expected sometime today.

Manor Solomon, in London as called yesterday — medical tests ongoing at Spurs. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Solomon’s signing is the third of the window, if you don’t count the loans for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro being made permanent. Solomon is expected to kick off a big week for Spurs, with movement expected on the addition of a new first choice central defender, Harry Kane’s return to training on Wednesday, and the possible release of Spurs’ traveling squad for their preseason tour to Australia and Asia.

I’ve said all I want to about Solomon at this point. The club has clearly made its choice and so there’s no real reason to hash things out again — Solomon will be a Tottenham player and likely will be heading on tour so we’ll get a chance to see what he can do. He is, unquestionably, a talented young player and someone Ange Postecoglou wanted, or at least was happy to include in his squad. And I honestly do hope he hits the ground running and proves me, and the rest of his skeptics, 100% wrong.

We’re expecting an announcement about Solomon’s signing sometime today.